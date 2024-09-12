EU reduces Ukraine’s mobilization potential by paying aid to refugees - Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski proposes to cancel payments to Ukrainian refugees in the EU. In his opinion, Western Europe reduces Ukraine's mobilization potential by paying aid to refugees.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"Kyiv needs, first of all, equipment and troops. Obviously, the delay of the US Congress in approving the aid package was sad, but so was the delay of the Ukrainians in adopting the law on mobilization. And we are reducing the mobilization potential by paying assistance to Ukrainian refugees," Sikorski said in an interview with Le Monde.

The minister noted that Poland does not pay social assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"If they are under EU protection as refugees, they receive 200 euros per month for each child enrolled in the Polish system. In Western Europe, they receive other benefits. This is a financial incentive for young men and women who could return home to defend their country. We should not subsidize disobedience," said the Polish Foreign Minister.

Read more: Number of citizens who would like to return to Ukraine has decreased. We need to work on this - Shmyhal