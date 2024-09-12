ICRC "categorically condemned" shelling of organization’s personnel in Donetsk region

The International Committee of the Red Cross commented on the shelling of a humanitarian mission in Donetsk region, which killed 3 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ICRC website.

"I strongly condemn the attacks on Red Cross personnel. It is absolutely unacceptable that places of humanitarian aid distribution come under fire. Today our hearts are broken, we are mourning the loss of our colleagues and helping the wounded. This tragedy causes a wave of grief that is very familiar to those who have lost loved ones in the armed conflict," said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The ICRC notes that the staff of the ICRC "were preparing to distribute wood and coal briquettes in the village of Viroliubivka to vulnerable households to help them prepare for the coming winter, when the vehicles they were using were hit."

As Censor.NET wrote, the shelling of Viroliubivka in Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians, staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Two more were injured.

