Group of Ukrainian pilots undergoes training on F-16 aircraft in Romania, - Umierov

A group of Ukrainian pilots is undergoing training on F16 aircraft in Romania.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a fruitful telephone conversation with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar. The key topic was strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles and drones.

Soon Ukraine will receive a new Patriot air defense system from Romanian partners. There will also be more F-16s in the Ukrainian sky: a group of our pilots is already undergoing training in Romania," the minister said.

