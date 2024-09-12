Ukrainian MFA announces demarche to Mongolia in connection with Putin’s visit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced a demarche to the Mongolian side in connection with the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Mongolia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

It is noted that on September 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a demarche to the Mongolian side during a meeting with Director General of the Department of Europe and Africa of the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Ganhuurai Battungalag, who arrived in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar at the request of the Ukrainian side.

The Foreign Ministry expressed to the Mongolian side "Ukraine's deep disappointment with the refusal of Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin during his stay in the country."

"Ukraine will not leave such actions without a proper response. The decision taken by Mongolia will be taken into account in further policy on the development of bilateral relations with Mongolia and in the development of Ukraine's position on supporting this country in international formats. At the same time, the Ukrainian side hopes that Mongolia will take effective steps to restore the constructive nature of traditionally friendly Ukrainian-Mongolian relations, which is in the interests of both countries," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read more: ICC Prosecutor Khan on Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin: Results will come, though it’s not easy

Reference

Demarche is a diplomatic measure taken by a state to warn against certain actions of representatives of another state or to encourage them to take a certain position, provide support, etc. A demarche may include a request, warning, protest, etc. and may be expressed in writing or orally.

Putin's visit to Mongolia

Mongolia recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Earlier, the ICC noted that Mongolia is a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. According to it, it is obliged to arrest Russian dictator Putin under a warrant issued by the court in The Hague.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian dictator. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was assured before his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested for war crimes under an International Criminal Court warrant. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

The European Parliament called on EU High Representative Josep Borrell to react to Mongolia's behaviour if it does not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Subsequently, Mongolia explained that it had failed to comply with the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because it was dependent on imports of Russian energy products.

The European Union has expressed regret that the Mongolian authorities have ignored the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

Read more: Severance of diplomatic relations is one of options to respond to Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia - MFA