US tightens sanctions against Russia in IT sector

The United States has imposed tougher sanctions against Russia in the IT sector.

The ministry says that due to the tightening of restrictions, a number of leading companies and services have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market or the introduction of new restrictions for Russian users as early as September 12.

Among the new sanctions:

Google has blocked registration of new accounts using Russian numbers and deprived Russian bloggers of the opportunity to earn income through AdSense.

Atlassian, Jira, Trello, and Confluence announced their complete withdrawal from the Russian market.

The Notion service, which was used to organize work and manage projects, has become unavailable in Russia.

Miro will no longer serve Russian and Belarusian accounts.

Microsoft has started disconnecting Russian users from its cloud services.

Slack is leaving the Russian market, discontinuing the corporate messenger service.

CAD and Autodesk systems have left Russia, and SAP and Oracle have left the country's ERP market.

"The new sanctions will also prohibit U.S. companies from providing IT consulting, design, support, and cloud services to any legal entities in Russia. In November 2022, the Ermak-McFaul Sanctions Group first proposed IT sanctions against Russia. After lengthy consultations, we thank our partners for their decisive actions. The aggressor state must feel complete international isolation for its crimes," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

