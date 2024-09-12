Tomorrow electricity will not be cut off. "Ukrenergo urges to consume electricity sparingly

No power outages are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, September 13.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"The need for sparing electricity consumption will remain. Please do not use powerful electrical appliances during periods of peak consumption: 06:00 - 10:00 am and 4:00 - 10:00 pm," the company reminded.

Earlier, former CEO of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that in cold weather in winter, there would be power outages even if all plans to repair generation facilities were implemented.

Yurii Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, said that according to the optimistic scenario, power outages will last up to 12 hours a day in the autumn and winter, and according to the pessimistic scenario, up to 20 hours.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it is currently incorrect to predict how many hours there will be no power in winter or whether there will be any blackouts at all.