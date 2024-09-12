Water quality is improving in Seim, and pollution flow in Desna is slowing down - Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

The water quality in the Seim River is improving, while in the Desna the movement of pollution is slowing down, is recorded at points and is not homogeneous.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Olena Kramarenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the waters of the Seim, at the points where the pollution began to move through the territory of Ukraine, the dissolved oxygen content reached the norm of 4 milligrams per cubic meter. No fish pestilence has been recorded. In the Desna, the pollution has slowed down, is being recorded locally, and is inhomogeneous. State and local authorities and all responsible institutions are working together to localize and eliminate the effects of the pollution. There are three aeration plants in Chernihiv region. Additional aeration systems are being installed in the Kyiv region," said the deputy.

According to her, 15 boats and 142 specialists are currently involved in collecting the dead fish in Chernihiv region. According to the State Ecological Inspectorate, as cited by the press service of the Ministry of Environment, "31 tons of dead fish have already been collected - 12 tons of 150 kg in Sumy and 19 tons in Chernihiv."

The State Water Agency and the State Ecological Inspectorate are reportedly continuing to carry out enhanced crisis monitoring of the water condition. They have already taken 195 water samples in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions.

Pollution of the Seim River

The day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is not yet known whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On August 30, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the then head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching Kyiv's drinking water intake.

