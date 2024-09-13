Pentagon’s policy of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with British and American missiles remains unchanged - Ryder

The US policy of striking deep into Russia has not changed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the AP news agency with reference to the statement of the US Department of Defence spokesman, Major General Pat Ryder.

"The policy has not changed at this time. I'm just going to leave it as it is," Ryder said.

Read more: Sikorski: Ukraine should have right to strike RF with Western weapons

Earlier, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden would consider allowing Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with US weapons.

And US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Biden does not rule out granting Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia.

On 11 September, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.

They reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Blinken said that he would be in Ukraine with the British Foreign Secretary to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine in the future".

Lammy stressed that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have travelled together, and this is to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle".