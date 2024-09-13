Occupants attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery: 16-year-old girl was injured

Occupants once again terrorised Mykolaiv region. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the Mykolaiv region as a result of enemy shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

At 23:05 on 12 September, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. As a result of the combat work of air defence forces and means, the wreckage of the downed UAV fell on the territory of a food company. As a result, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on 12 September, at 10.42 a.m., the enemy attacked the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community. As a result, a 16-year-old girl was injured. The victim's condition is satisfactory, and she has been discharged from a medical facility. A residential building was also damaged.

On 12 September, at 10:57 a.m., the enemy sent FPV drones to the Kutsurub community. As a result, a car was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties.

In addition, yesterday, on 12 September, at 11:28 and 19:35, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under hostile artillery fire. There were no casualties.

See more: In evening and at night, occupiers hit Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones, there was casualty. PHOTO