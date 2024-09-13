Day in Kharkiv region: 4 people were killed in shelling

On 12 September, Russian troops shelled eight settlements in the Kharkiv region 11 times. Four people were killed during the attacks on Borova.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Two private houses and a non-residential building were damaged in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of hostile aerial shelling. Five civilians were injured: three women aged 39, 70 and 83, a 33-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl (acute stress reaction).

Russians hit Derhachi with KAB: three people were injured: two women aged 65 and 54, and a 31-year-old man.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, an outbuilding was on fire due to shelling by the occupiers.

In Borova, Russian troops damaged four private houses, three outbuildings and a garage. Ten people were injured (including three rescuers). Three more people were killed. The roof of a shop was also on fire as a result of the shelling. A 64-year-old woman died.

A club and a civilian building were on fire in Kupyansk. In Hlushkivka, the enemy hit the territory of a farm, there are destructions. A house and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Novoosynove. In the village of Morozova Dolyna, an enemy FPV drone damaged a car. A 54-year-old man was injured.

See more: Consequences of KAB strike on civilian infrastructure in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. PHOTOS

As previously reported, the Kharkiv region has decided to expand the area of forced evacuation of families with children. It concerns three communities in Kupyansk district, including the city of Kupyansk. 29 settlements, 269 children. Thus, 158 children are to be evacuated from the Kupiansk community, which includes 10 settlements. From Kurylivska community (6 settlements) - 41 children, from Kindrashivska community (13 settlements) - 70 children.