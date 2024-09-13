Russian Federation began to redeploy more experienced combat units to Kursk region - ISW

The Russian authorities have deployed additional units of the 106th Airborne Division in the Kursk region and may begin redeploying more experienced combat units to support their current counterattacks and future counteroffensive operations against Ukrainian forces on Russian territory.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The report cites footage released on September 11 purportedly showing units of the Russian 137th Regiment (106th Airborne Division) taking part in offensive operations northwest of the village of Snagost, Kursk region.

Analysts recorded reports that units of the 137th Airborne Division were operating in the Siverskyi direction in Ukraine as of the end of August.

In addition, units of the 51st Airborne Division of the 106th Airborne Division also operate in the Kursk Region.

Russian authorities will need additional manpower and more experienced units to completely dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, ISW emphasizes.

Read more: Occupants advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - ISW

"Until now, the Russian authorities have relied heavily on poorly trained and equipped conscripts and small units of Russian regular and irregular forces to combat the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region. It is likely that it will need additional manpower and more combat experience to completely push the Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region, to completely dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region," analysts write.

ISW analysts believe that the Russian authorities may concentrate additional units of the 106th Division and other more experienced formations in the Kursk region for counterattacks.

Also remind, that on Tuesday, September 10, Russian troops began conducting counterattacks in the Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on September 12 that the counteroffensive actions of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region are following the Ukrainian plan.