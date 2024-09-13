24 out of 26 "shaheds" were destroyed by air defence forces on night of 13 September

On the night of 13 September, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 26 "Shahed" attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force Command, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians attacked from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, units of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 24 enemy attack UAVs within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the statement said.

