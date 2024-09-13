Ukraine has become the country with the highest mortality rate in the world and the lowest birth rate.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the latest data from CIA reports on the level of mortality and birth rates in the world.

According to the report, the mortality rate in Ukraine is currently 18.6 per 1,000 people - this is the highest rate among all countries in the world.

The second deadliest country - Lithuania - has a death rate of 15.02 deaths per 1,000 people. Third place is occupied by Serbia with an indicator of 14.9 deaths per thousand people.

The lowest death rate is in Qatar with a rate of 1.4 deaths per 1,000 people.

In terms of birth rate, Ukraine ranks last with the value of 6 births per 1,000 people.

The French possession of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon was in the penultimate position in terms of birth rate, with an indicator of 6.4 births per 1,000 people.

Niger became the leader in terms of birth rate in the world with an indicator of 46.6 births per 1,000 people.

