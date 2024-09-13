At night, enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with drones, object of industrial infrastructure was damaged

On the night of September 13, the occupiers attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the Ministry of Energy.

"In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of the UAV attack, an object of industrial infrastructure was damaged, during the extinguishing of the fire, the overhead line was turned off, household consumers were cut off. The power supply has been restored," the message says.

According to the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk, there were no victims or victims as a result of the Russian attack.

"Air defense was working. Currently, all relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the air attack," the message says.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Prykarpattia: Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO