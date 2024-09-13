In Kharkiv region, occupiers are experiencing shortage of water and rations at front lines, soldiers are going AWOL from their units - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian soldiers in Kharkiv region go AWOL from occupation troops due to lack of water and rations.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in OTG "Kharkiv."

There is a shortage of water and provisions in the advanced positions of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke. In connection with significant losses among the personnel of the specified unit, cases of desertion are noted.

In the vicinity of Lukyantsi, the enemy is carrying out preparations for an assault.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues its assault in the area of ​​a multi-story building, carries out aerial reconnaissance in order to identify units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Conducts measures to restore the combat capability of assault groups.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tykhe, the occupiers reinforced units of the advanced positions of 136 separate motorized rifle brigades of the 58th army.

Combat actions and enemy losses

In the Kharkiv region, 4 combat clashes took place during the past day. the Russian occupiers also carried out 2 airstrikes using 5 anti-aircraft missiles. 40 kamikaze drone strikes were carried out. The occupiers shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 394 times.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses over the past day amount to 73 creatures, of which 30 are irreversible, and 43 are sanitary.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 66 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

armored combat vehicle;

MLRS;

3 artillery systems;

8 cars;

unit of special equipment;

52 UAVs.

Also destroyed were 38 personnel shelters, 2 ammunition storage sites, and 2 UAV launch sites.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: 4 people were killed in shelling