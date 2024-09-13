Despite promises, Poland does not finance Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine - media

Poland is allegedly the only country that has promised to support the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine around the world, but so far Warsaw has not provided any funds for this.

According to Censor.NET, citing the EP, this is stated in the article by Gazeta Wyborza.

It is noted that as of August, 18 countries have joined the "Czech initiative" to search for ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU. Of these, Germany provided the largest amount and the fastest.

At the same time, Poland is allegedly the only country that has not provided any funds, although it promised to.

The newspaper writes that in the "absence of force majeure", in September the Czech Republic will be able to hand over about 100,000 shells purchased under the initiative to Ukraine, and will be one step closer to the goal of finding half a million shells of various calibres, mostly 155 mm, for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Czech initiative to buy shells for Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic is seeking to organise a group of countries to help finance the supply of 800,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic is looking for ammunition and weapons to supply Ukraine as soon as possible from around the world.

According to him, it is possible to supply 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.

