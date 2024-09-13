Kuleba was fired because he irritated Yermak. Head of OP wanted more control over Foreign Ministry - Politico

Dmytro Kuleba was dismissed from his post as head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry due to tensions with the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak. The latter sought greater control over the foreign ministry.

The publication notes that Kuleba 's resignation is seen as another example of how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's entourage is getting rid of those "who are ready to question and challenge".

Politico compares the foreign minister's resignation to the dismissal of former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who "clashed with Zelenskyy over the war strategy and the need to mobilise more people to fight".

"Zaluzhnyi's high rating also did not sit well with the vigilant and jealous presidential administration," the newspaper writes.

Politico notes that Kuleba, like Zaluzhnyi, was admired by Western officials, and their dismissal raised concerns.

At the same time, the dismissed officials themselves did not express such concerns publicly in order not to give the Russians a "propaganda pretext".

The publication also points out that the reshuffle in the Ukrainian government will not bring about fundamental changes and is a "shuffle of the chairs", but at the same time emphasises the growing need for new faces in senior positions.

