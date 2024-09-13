Norway condemns Russian attack on Red Cross truck in Donetsk region

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Russian shelling of the frontline village of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region on September 12.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this is stated in a statement by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

"We call for respect for international law and action in accordance with it. Humanitarian workers must be protected," the statement said.

As reported, three Ukrainians - staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross - were killed in the shelling of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region on September 12. Two more were wounded. The occupiers shelled a truck carrying humanitarian aid.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has commented on the shelling of a humanitarian mission in the Donetsk region, which killed 3 people.

