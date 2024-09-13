49 soldiers and civilians are released from Russian captivity, including "Azovstal" defenders - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of 49 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Another return of our people, who we always expect and work for. 49 Ukrainians are home. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as our civilians. In particular, Lenia Umerova, a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. We also managed to free some more 'Azovstal' defenders. The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk is also home," the statement said.



"I am grateful to our entire team that ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity. I would also like to mention each of our Ukrainian units that replenish the exchange fund for our country. All our soldiers who capture the Russian occupier, all our services that neutralise Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring the liberation of our people closer. We have to bring home all of our people, both soldiers and civilians.

