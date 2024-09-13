Kamikaze ground drone destroys about 20 occupiers in tunnel under railway in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used a ground-based kamikaze drone to eliminate about two dozen occupants who were hiding in a tunnel under the railway in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the drone operator's successful combat work and the explosion in the tunnel was posted on social media.

"A Ukrainian ground drone has created a serious draft in the tunnel with the Russian occupiers. According to the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of Sicheslav, there were about two dozen Russian soldiers in this hole under the railway tracks in the Pokrovsk direction," he said in a commentary to the video.

