Stano: Putin’s threats of Europe’s involvement in war will not change EU’s position on supporting Ukrain

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats of NATO and European countries' involvement in a war if restrictions on the use of Western weapons against Russia are lifted will not change EU's position on supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by EU spokesman Peter Stano at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

On Thursday, Putin said that allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with Western missiles would mean direct participation of NATO and European countries in the war in Ukraine.

Putin regularly makes a lot of false comments. And the fact is that he started the war against Ukraine... Of course, nothing he says will change our position as long as he continues this illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people," Stano said.

He promised that the EU will continue to provide support to Ukraine, including military support.

"Discussions on easing restrictions on the use of weapons provided by member states are ongoing. We have seen the results of the discussions in the form of individual decisions. There is no common European position on this issue. Of course, it depends on the member states that provide the weapons," Stano added.