Ukrainian army recruitment center opens in Romny, Sumy region. PHOTOS

The third Ukrainian army recruitment center in a week has opened in the Sumy region. This time in the town of the Romny.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The recruiting center is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"I am grateful to the Ministry of Defense for this initiative, which has found wide support in our communities and local governments. This allows us to attract motivated personnel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is a key factor in strengthening the combat capability of our army," said Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the database of the Ukrainian army's recruiting centers includes more than 10,000 vacancies in the Defense Forces. These include drivers, grenade launchers, medics, UAV operators, psychologists, lawyers, clerks and others. Civilian recruiters control every stage of a person's joining the army.

"I urge all residents of the region, city and communities to visit these centers. Our recruiters are ready to meet you, explain the process in detail, tell you about all the nuances and accompany you at every stage - up to the assignment to a specific military unit," added Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense on recruitment.

