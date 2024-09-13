So far, only Belarus distinguished itself by shooting down Russian "shaheds" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reproached Ukraine's partners for refusing to shoot down Russian missiles and drones attacking Ukraine.

He said this during an address to the participants of the XX Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Censor.NET reports.

"If the allies are shooting down missiles and drones together in the skies of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and Iranian "Shaheds" in the skies of Ukraine?" - Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that this is not done even when missiles and drones are literally heading for the territory of Ukraine's neighbors.

According to the president, when this issue is raised at meetings with partners, they try to just talk it over.

"They are afraid to even say: 'We are working on it'. They are afraid of even these words. So far, only Belarus has distinguished itself by shooting down Russian "shaheds". I didn't think it would be in this format. This is humiliating for a strong, democratic world," Zelensky added.

On September 5, 2024, it was reported that explosions were heard in the Belarusian city of Gomel. The air defense system shot down Russian "Shaheds".

