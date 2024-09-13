Russian army conducts up to 20 assaults on AFU positions near Chasiv Yar every day, - Kalashnikov, spokesman of 26th Artillery Brigade

The Russian occupiers are trying to maintain the intensity of infantry assaults at a high level near Chasiv Yar. Sometimes enemy attacks in this area continue wave after wave.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, a spokesman for the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Colonel- sublieutenant Roman Dashkevich, during a TV show on Espresso.

"On some days in the Chasiv Yar direction, the occupiers can conduct up to 20 assaults on our positions. We are talking about infantry assaults without the involvement of mechanized components. They can also conduct up to 5 assaults per day. This means that they do not really have any inexhaustible human potential," he said.

According to Kalashnikov, the combat capability of Russian units is decreasing and they are forced to reformat such units.

"However, the occupiers are trying to maintain the intensity of infantry assaults at a more or less high level. They do this in order to prevent us from taking a break and preparing for tactical actions. Sometimes it happens that enemy assaults on our positions continue wave after wave," said the 26th Brigade spokesman.

Attacks on Ukrainian positions by GABs have decreased

According to the officer, the Russian invaders have reduced their attacks on Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs.

"The occupants have started to use guided aerial bombs much less in our direction compared to spring and summer. The main reason is that their aircraft are being actively destroyed in our direction. The intensity of the occupiers' use of the GABs is also influenced by the time of preparation. Indeed, they have a large number of GABs, but the preparation time for their use is long. Therefore, today they are using these weapons in other areas where they consider it more appropriate," Kalashnikov summarized.

