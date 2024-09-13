Red Cross was afraid to even mention that their humanitarian mission was attacked by Russia, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that in its official communication, the International Committee of the Red Cross was afraid to say that on September 12, the humanitarian mission in Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, was attacked by Russians.

"Yesterday (September 12 - ed.), the Russian army launched one of the numerous strikes on Ukraine. It was an artillery strike on the village of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region. The Russians saw where they were hitting, and the trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross were burned. Two people were wounded in this attack. And, unfortunately, three people were killed... And it's a shame, it's a shame to see that the Red Cross in its official communication was afraid to say even that it was a Russian strike," the president said.

In addition, the Head of State recalled that on Thursday, September 12, a Russian missile hit a dry bulk carrier carrying wheat in the Black Sea, whose port of destination was Egypt. Zelenskyy emphasized that Egypt had not reacted to the Russian strike on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.

"It was just lucky that none of the crew was killed by that missile. And there was no reaction from Egypt. No reaction at all. Although it is their food security. But this is how Russia treats Egypt, and food security, and free navigation - it treats it like a typical terrorist. As long as there are double standards in the field of morality, Putin can look for something other than peace," the head of state added.

As a reminder, on September 12, Russia launched a missile attack on a civilian vessel carrying a cargo of wheat for Egypt. The occupiers struck immediately after the ship left Ukrainian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

Also on the same day, three Ukrainians - staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross - were killed in the shelling of Viroliubivka in Donetsk region. Two more were wounded. The occupiers fired on a truck carrying humanitarian aid.

