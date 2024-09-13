Zelenskyy meets with Johnson in Kyiv: They discussed increasing assistance to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv.

This was reported on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

Johnson came to Kyiv to participate in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

"The Head of State thanked Boris Johnson for his attention to Ukraine, leadership in ensuring the necessary international assistance in 2022 and active public advocacy in support of our country.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of increasing military, political and economic assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

