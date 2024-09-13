Russia seeks to mass 60-70 thousand troops to Kursk region - Zelenskyy

On the Kursk direction, the Russians have launched a rapid offensive, but have not had any serious success. Russia is seeking to mass 60-70 thousand troops in the region.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the twentieth annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, according to the head of state, there are about 40 thousand Russian troops in the Kursk region.

"In the Kursk direction, the Russians have started their rapid offensive, they want to use about 60-70 thousand people there. We know that about 40 thousand are there. They wanted quick breakthroughs. As they say, de-occupation. It's nice that not only we, but also they are talking about de-occupation of their territory. We have not yet seen any serious success. Our military is holding on and doing everything that is necessary for our other military and political steps," the president said.

During his speech, Zelenskyy also said that thanks to the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region, Russia managed to stop the enemy in the Kharkiv sector and slow down the Russian advance in the Donetsk region.

