Finland and Sweden do not ban Ukraine using their weapons against Russia, - Foreign Ministers

Finland and Sweden do not impose any specific restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine.

This was stated during a joint briefing by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, Yle writes, Censor.NET informs.

According to Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen, the only restriction is that weapons must be used in accordance with international law.

In turn, Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard said that the use of the transferred weapons is not limited to the territory of Ukraine. It can also be used for strikes on the territory of Russia.

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that Ukraine could strike at Russian territory with weapons provided by Finland.

