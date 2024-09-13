Zelenskyy discusses with Landsbergis and Sikorski importance of accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Poland Gabrielius Landsbergis and Radoslaw Sikorski.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Zelenskyy thanked the partners for their significant defense support, in particular for recent decisions on new aid packages.

He informed about the constant missile and bomb terror by the Russian Federation and emphasized the need to use long-range weapons against military targets on the territory of the aggressor state.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the implementation of bilateral security agreements, the implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, and negotiations between Ukraine and the EU. In particular, the parties discussed the importance of Poland's upcoming presidency in the Council of the European Union for the realization of Ukraine's priorities on the European integration path.

The Head of State also emphasized the support of Lithuania and Poland for Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

"Gaining NATO membership is our strategic goal. This is the single most reliable guarantee of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe today," Zelenskyy summarized.

