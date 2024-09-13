SAPO to request arrest for ex-head of Dnipropetrovsk RSA Reznichenko with bail set at UAH 40 million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a preventive measure on the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in the form of detention with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 40 million.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the SAPO Andrii Syniuk in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"We have prepared a motion to impose on him (Reznichenko - ed.) a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 40 million," said Syniuk.

The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Monday. Reznichenko was handed the suspicion in person, Syniuk added.

Watch more: SSU publishes intercepted conversations in case of bribery of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo: "Half mil should be taken and that’s it". AUDIO

As a reminder, on September 12, the NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion to Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in the case of causing UAH 286 million in damages during road repairs under martial law.