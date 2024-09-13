Zelenskyy met with Pompeo: We need permission to use long-range weapons. I hope that American political elite clearly understands this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Zelenskyy thanked the US Presidential Administration,he Congress and the entire American people for their unprecedented military and financial support for Ukraine.

"Thanks to US support and assistance in strengthening the international coalition, we are making progress on the battlefield. But we need permission to use long-range weapons. I hope that the American political elite clearly understands this and that the appropriate decision will be made," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized the importance of increasing military assistance and joint development of defense technologies, as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies, Iran and North Korea.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

