Cabinet of Ministers has approved draft state budget for 2025. Defense and security are priority - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2025.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram on the evening of September 13, Censor.NET reports.

"The government has approved the draft state budget for 2025! Despite all the challenges and uncertainty, we are submitting the 3rd budget during a full-scale war on time," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

According to him, revenues are expected to reach UAH 2 trillion, while budget expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion.

Read more: Before raising taxes, government must cut billions in spending on telethon and road construction - Poroshenko

"The priority of this budget is very clear: defense and security of our country. We will again direct all internal resources for these purposes," Shmyhal said.

The second priority is the financing of protected budget items. The Cabinet of Ministers allocates more than UAH 400 billion for social protection. Pensions will be indexed and subsidies will be paid to all those who need them.

UAH 211 billion will be allocated for healthcare and almost UAH 170 billion will be spent on education.

The third priority is to support regions and businesses. According to Shmyhal, local budgets will receive assistance through grants and subventions. In particular, funds are provided for soft loan programs and grants for entrepreneurs. The humanitarian demining program and the eHouse program will also continue.

Read more: Ukraine’s need for loans and grants for next year has increased to $35-38 billion, - Ministry of Finance

Shmyhal emphasized that the innovation of this budget will be the implementation of a new model for managing public investment projects, which will make capital expenditures more transparent and efficient. The priority will be, in particular, restoration, energy projects and the implementation of a new veteran policy.

"The main financial document of the country for 2025 is aimed at ensuring that Ukraine will survive and win. I thank everyone who is fighting for this," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers is asked to redirect budget funds from telethon to UAVs and pickups for Armed Forces – petition