Poland has handed over about 400 tanks to Ukraine and is considering transfer of MiG-29, - Sikorski

Poland has handed over about 400 tanks to Ukraine and is considering the possibility of transferring MiG-29 aircraft.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"At the moment, we have handed over about 400 tanks to Ukraine, PT-91-91, T-72 and Leopard 2, which are currently defending Ukraine, and some, as I heard, are also participating in the actions in the Kursk region," Sikorski said.

In addition, he reminded that Poland has provided Ukraine with Krab howitzers and other elements of military aid. "And I was pleased to hear that our equipment, in particular Polish-made, has performed well," the minister added.

Sikorsky also said that the Polish side is considering the possibility of transferring further batches of equipment.

"In particular, perhaps MiG-29 aircraft, which are currently needed to protect the Polish sky. But perhaps our allies will help us with the air patrol mission over Poland, which will make the transfer possible," the Foreign Minister explained.

Separately, Sikorski emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to prevent Russian war crimes that target civilian targets.

"Ukraine has a sacred right to prevent these crimes by shooting down Russian bombers and attacking other targets that contribute to the killing of Ukrainians. The only restriction imposed on Ukraine is what is binding on all of us: compliance with international humanitarian law," he said.

In addition, Sikorski added that Poland supports Ukraine in ensuring its energy security, which is a priority in the context of the upcoming fall and winter.

