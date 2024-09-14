Biden and Starmer declared their support for Kyiv, but no decision was made to allow Ukraine to strike on territory of Russian Federation

US President Joe Biden's talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have come to an end. The two leaders said they would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The leaders, as noted by the Biden administration, held an "in-depth discussion of several foreign policy issues of mutual interest".

Biden and Starmer "expressed concern" about Iran and North Korea's arms sales to Russia and China's support for Russia's defense industry.

According to Politico, Biden and Starmer discussed Ukraine's request for permission to use long-range missiles in the war against Russia during a one-on-one meeting at the White House.

"However, the leaders did not agree to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets on the territory of the aggressor country," the newspaper points out.

In particular, Starmer said at a press conference after the talks that no final decision had been made on the Storm Shadow missiles and hinted that the next steps could take place at a meeting of the UN General Assembly later this month.

Biden, when asked by journalists what he thought of Russian dictator Putin's words that allowing the West to strike deep into Russia would put NATO countries "at war with Russia," said: "I don't think much of Vladimir Putin".

The politicians also discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the release of hostages by both sides. One of the topics of conversation was the attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

On 11 September, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Blinken said that he would be in Ukraine with the British Foreign Secretary to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine in the future".

Lemmy stressed that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have travelled together, and this is to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle".

