Russians launched more than 70 "Shaheed" all over Ukraine, most of them were shot down - Zelenskyy

On the night of September 14, the Russians launched more than 70 "Shaheds" across Ukraine. Thanks to the forces of our defenders, most of the attack drones were shot down.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I thank the soldiers of the army aviation, mobile fire groups, and air defense, who in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions protected Ukrainians all night long. Thank you for protecting the sky," the message says.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs more opportunities to strengthen its air shield, air defense, and long-range capabilities to continue protecting the lives of our people.

Read more: Air defense shot down 72 Shaheds out of 76, two more were lost in location, two returned to territory of Russian Federation - Air Force

Also remind, that on the night of September 14, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Odesa. Air defense forces worked on enemy drones.