Air defense shot down 72 Shaheds out of 76, two more were lost in location, two returned to territory of Russian Federation - Air Force

On the night of September 14, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs. A total of 76 "shaheeds" were identified and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops from the directions of Kursk, Yeisk - RF, Chauda - occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 72 enemy attack UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions," the message reads.

The Air Force also noted that two enemy drones were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, and two more returned to Russia.

