Enemy attacked energy facility in Sumy region, one worker was killed, another 7 were injured - Ministry of Energy

\Civilian energy infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire during the past day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

"In the Sumy region, as a result of the shelling of the territory of the energy facility, equipment and shelters were damaged, and several substations were de-energized. As a result of the attack, an employee of the enterprise - a 54-year-old driver - was killed," the report says.

In addition, 7 more workers were injured and hospitalized.

In general, according to the Ministry of Energy, during the past day, the enemy fired at civilian energy infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of the shelling, the overhead line was shut down, while the substations were de-energized. Consumers were not cut off.

In the Chernihiv region, as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, 413 subscribers in 6 settlements were cut off.

Also remind, that during the period from October 2022 to September 2024, the objects of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure were subjected to 1,024 Russian attacks.

Read more: Enemy attacked power facilities in 8 regions. Mine was damaged in Donetsk region, there is one injured - Ministry of Energy