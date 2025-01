Today, September 14, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft state budget for 2025 to the Verkhovna Rada.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Rada.

As noted, the draft budget has been submitted to management.

The text of the document is currently unavailable on the Rada's website.

