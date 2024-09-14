Threats from Russia to allies are becoming more complex, so NATO must ensure appropriate counteraction, - Czech Chief of Staff Rzegka

Russia is increasingly using hybrid tactics, cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and even kinetic acts of violence, so the Allies need to provide a response.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Karel Rzegka, at the opening of the annual retreat of the NATO Military Committee in Prague, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"One of the main challenges we face is Russian aggression against Ukraine. For Ukraine, this is a war for survival. But it is also a struggle for the principles of democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity that NATO exists to protect... Providing Ukraine with all the military assistance it needs, both in the form of training and military equipment, is an imperative for us. By supporting Ukraine, we also strengthen our unity and deter the Russian threat," the Czech general said.

He noted that Russia is active not only on the "conventional" battlefield. In this regard, Rzegka mentioned the deaths of two Czech citizens in a munitions depot bombing in 2014. In addition, Russia is increasingly using hybrid tactics, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and even kinetic acts of violence. All of these actions are aimed at spreading fear and undermining the unity of democratic societies, the Czech general stressed.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army noted that the threats facing the Allies are becoming increasingly complex. That is why the Alliance must ensure a broad approach to countering them, which includes the integration of conventional military capabilities with cyber security and civil-military cooperation.

"We need to ensure that our armed forces, institutions, and civil society are prepared to face this combination of physical, digital and cognitive warfare," General Rzegka said.

He noted that the Czech Republic has learnt important lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine and revised its strategic defence plans.