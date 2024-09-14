Prosecutor’s Office identifies 51 Russian servicemen involved in shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators have identified 51 representatives of the aggressor state involved in indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this during a telethon.

"As of today, 51 Russian servicemen have already been notified of suspicion for indiscriminate shelling and bombing. Investigations against 21 people have been completed and indictments have been sent to court. 10 war criminals have been convicted," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General, the shelling of civilian infrastructure has become the most massive crime committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. The targets include residential buildings, medical and educational institutions, and energy facilities.

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure are the most common war crime. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, more than 184,000 civilian objects have been destroyed or damaged. Among them are more than 3,400 educational institutions. More than 800 medical institutions. In addition, Russia fired over 1,000 times at more than two hundred energy facilities in all regions of Ukraine," the PGO said.

The Prosecutor General's Office is strengthening its cooperation with the International Criminal Court to investigate these attacks and identify those involved. In total, the ICC has already issued 4 arrest warrants for representatives of the Russian command for the massive attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.