We continue to replenish exchange fund, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi welcomed today's prisoner exchange, during which 103 soldiers returned to Ukraine.

"I am happy when our people are at home. We continue to fill up the exchange fund," he commented on the news of the prisoner of war exchange.

What is known about the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on 14 September 2024

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders. According to Ombudsman Lubinets, the vast majority of the soldiers released today were held captive from the first days of the invasion. It was also reported that the UAE helped organise today's prisoner exchange.

As a reminder, on 13 September, 15 Azov fighters were among the 49 soldiers returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange.