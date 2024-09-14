Russia has deployed 30 to 45 thousand troops in Kursk direction, - OTG "Siversk"

At the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian Federation had approximately 11,000 troops in this area. Today, according to various estimates, it is between 30 and 45 thousand.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group, on the air of the national telethon "United News".

"According to open-source data, at the beginning of the Kursk operation, the enemy held about 11,000 servicemen in this area. Now, according to various estimates, it is between 30 and 45 thousand. We see that there are results. The enemy is trying to pull up forces to slow down our offensive," said Mysnyk.

He also noted that Russians are stepping up shelling of their own territory under Ukrainian control.

"Over the last day, the enemy fired 82 times at the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and 127 times at the area of Kursk region controlled by the Defence Forces, including 37 KABs," said the spokesman.

Mysnyk also stressed that by taking control of Sudzha, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have significantly complicated Russian logistics.

"It is not for nothing that we took control of the city of Sudzha - it is one of the transport logistics hubs that literally cuts off their 'North' group, which includes Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions," said Mysnyk.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had launched a rapid offensive in the Kursk sector, but had no serious success. Russia is seeking to deploy 60-70,000 troops to the region.