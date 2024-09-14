In budget, social payments were frozen at same level, and UAH 1.5 billion was allocated to telethon

In the state budget for 2025, all social benefits are frozen at the same level, and UAH 1.6 billion is allocated for the telethon and Rada channel

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

State budget 2025 and social payments

"What can I say - this budget has frozen almost all social standards and indicators," he wrote.

In particular:

The minimum salary is UAH 8 thousand;

the subsistence minimum is UAH 2,920;

for civil servants - UAH 2,102.

State Budget 2025 and telethon

According to Zhelezniak, spending on the Rada TV channel has been reduced, but not enough. Next year, they want to spend UAH 78.2 million on it....

This is less than last year (UAH 198 million was drained), but twice as much as before the OP raided the canal.

And for the Marathon itself, UAH 1.5 billion was allocated as last year....

"That is, the total figure that will go down the drain will be UAH 1.6 billion," the MP concluded.

The day before, the government approved the draft law on the state budget for 2025. In particular, next year's budget revenues are expected to reach UAH 2 trillion, while budget expenditures are planned at UAH 3.6 trillion.