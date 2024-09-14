Ukrainian Armed Forces have proven to whole world that there is nothing they cannot do. They only need our support, - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, is convinced that Ukraine deserves tireless support.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he said this at the opening of the annual meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Prague.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have proven to the whole world that there is nothing they cannot do. All they need is our support, and they will have it. Not only now, not only during the war, but also in the decades to come. Every day we become more interoperable, and one day we will stand side by side under the NATO flag. Ukraine deserves our tireless support," he said.

Bauer recalled that nine years ago, the then Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and now President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that NATO leaders should not lose focus on tactical events, but should consider their long-term consequences in the strategic dimension. This is exactly the approach that Ukraine is demonstrating today, Bauer said.

"We are all inspired by the way Ukraine's brothers in arms and Commander-in-Chief General Syrskyi are doing it. In the chaos of war, he and his staff have maintained strategic vision, creativity and military ingenuity," said Bauer.

He said that in a time of increasing conflict, political pressure and an increasingly complex and volatile security environment, it is important to distinguish between the tactical and the strategic, the random and the systematic, and to distinguish between short-term actions and their long-term consequences. Only then will NATO be able to predict and respond appropriately to threats.