Sybiha called on countries to join Peace Summit: This is only way to comprehensive, just and lasting peace

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on states that really want to restore peace to join Ukraine's peace efforts.

According to Censor.NET, Sibiga wrote about this on the social network X.

Sibiga said that the Peace Formula has no alternatives and is the only way to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

"We invite every country, leader and organisation that truly wants to restore peace to join the efforts to implement the Peace Formula, along with hundreds of participants from around the world," he wrote.

Sybiha stressed that the Russian-Ukrainian war is not a "conflict" between two states, but a colonial war of aggression by one country against another.

"This war must end fairly to preserve peace in the world. We need a global diplomatic front to force the aggressor to peace," the minister added.

As noted, following the Global Peace Summit, 94 participants have already signed its communiqué. Preparations for the Second Peace Summit are underway.

"We invite everyone to join our peace efforts," he concluded.