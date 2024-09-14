Occupiers are trying to regain lost positions in Kharkiv region - "Khartiia"

Russian invaders are trying to regain lost ground in the Kharkiv region.

Anton Baiev, head of the planning department of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia", said this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Baiev, the enemy has become more active in the Kharkiv region, but the situation remains under control.

"They keep trying to do something 24/7 to regain their positions. We see that they are amassing, but it is difficult for them to do so, because the supply of people on armoured vehicles is not as effective - we control all the enemy's logistics routes," he said.

