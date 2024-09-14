News

Occupiers are trying to regain lost positions in Kharkiv region - "Khartiia"

2 0902
Окупанти намагаються відбити втрачені позиції на Харківщині

Russian invaders are trying to regain lost ground in the Kharkiv region.

Anton Baiev, head of the planning department of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia", said this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Baiev, the enemy has become more active in the Kharkiv region, but the situation remains under control.

"They keep trying to do something 24/7 to regain their positions. We see that they are amassing, but it is difficult for them to do so, because the supply of people on armoured vehicles is not as effective - we control all the enemy's logistics routes," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian paratroopers defeat Russian airborne unit in Kursk region. VIDEO

TOP news
all news