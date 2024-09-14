Four people were injured in Russian attacks in Kherson and region

During the day on 14 September, Russian troops attacked Kherson, Beryslav, Veletenske, and Stanislav village, there were victims.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at about 18:30 in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian. The 32-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion. Doctors also diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

In addition, in the evening, the Russian military shelled the village of Veletenske. A 66-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the parietal area. She received medical care on the spot and refused to be hospitalised.

Also, according to the RMA, a resident of Beryslav was injured in the afternoon as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV. The 48-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, ear, neck and forearm injuries. The victim was hospitalised.

A 57-year-old woman in Stanislav was also attacked by a hostile drone. At the time of the attack, she was in a shop. The victim sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion. Doctors treated the woman on the spot and she refused hospitalisation.