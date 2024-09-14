It is time to ask questions about development of programs for return of Ukrainians by European Union - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the time has come for the European Union to develop programs for the return of Ukrainians, and the ministry continues to work actively to develop initiatives that will encourage Ukrainians to return.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the minister said this at the Yalta European Strategy conference.

Sibiga said that the ministry is already working with European partners to create the right conditions for the return of Ukrainians who have left the country as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is time to raise the issue of the European Union developing programs for the return of Ukrainians. Of course, appropriate conditions must be created for this. From security conditions, medical services, housing reconstruction. This should be on the agenda," he stressed.

Also read: Zelensky tried to convince allies to help return more men of military age to Ukraine, they refused - Bloomberg

In addition, the Minister added that the Ministry continues to work actively with the European Commission to develop initiatives that will encourage Ukrainians to return home.

In his opinion, such initiatives should primarily create a positive motivation for Ukrainians currently living abroad to make an informed choice in favor of returning.

Read it on Censor.NET: The number of citizens who would like to return to Ukraine has decreased. We need to work on this, - Shmyhal