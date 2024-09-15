Occupiers intensified aerial reconnaissance in Vovchansk - OSGT "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Kharkiv".

As noted, in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy has carried out evacuation measures, is carrying out individual movements of personnel to replenish the current shortage in forward positions.

In the vicinity of Lukyantsi, the enemy is setting up a communication system and has carried out logistical support measures.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance to identify units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is carrying out measures to evacuate sanitary casualties and provide logistical support," the message says.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tykhe, the enemy carried out the evacuation of sanitary casualties and carried out the deployment of personnel to advanced positions.

According to the OSGT "Kharkiv", 3 combat clashes took place in the direction of the train in the past day. The Russian occupiers also carried out 1 airstrike using 3 air defense systems. 29 strikes were carried out by kamikaze drones. The occupiers fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 378 times.

"The defense forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," emphasized by the OSGT "Kharkiv".

The loss of the enemy during the past day amounted to 99 people, of which 35 were irreversible, 64 were sanitary.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 83 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.