Bild writes that Zelenskyy is ready for local freeze of war. President’s Office called publication fake

The German publication Bild reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyt, is allegedly ready to offer the Russian Federation a ceasefire plan on part of the front. The OP denied the information.

As Censor.NET informs, the Bild article is about the so-called "Zelenskyy peace plan".

What does Bild write?

According to the publication, Zelenskyy will allegedly travel to the United States in the coming weeks to present his strategy to US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The publication notes that the proposal seems to include both a requirement to allow strikes by Western long-range weapons deep into Russian territory, and Ukraine's willingness to agree to a local ceasefire on certain areas of the front - and, thus, to a temporary freeze of the situation.

What do they say in the President's Office?

In a comment to Ukrainian Pravda, the presidential adviser on communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, assured that this was not true, and the German publication could not see this document.

"Bild spread a fake. Bild did not see the victory plan, and none of the few people involved by the president in the preparation of the victory plan spoke to Bild. No one will present Minsk-3 or any other format to the Russians.

Ukraine is against any freezing of the war, and the authorities of Ukraine are talking about it at all levels. And it is important for us that the United States supports Ukraine's Victory Plan, not capitulation or freezing. The victory plan will be presented first to the United States because the United States is capable of ensuring its implementation," Lytvyn assured.

